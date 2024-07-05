Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

