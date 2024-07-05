U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

