Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.95. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 67,666 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,282 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

