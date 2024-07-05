United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,441,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day moving average is $511.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81. The company has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

