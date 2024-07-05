United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.00. 32,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,510. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.53 and a 200-day moving average of $646.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

