UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading 1.6% Higher

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.61. 4,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

UOL Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

UOL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.