USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $290,219.71

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.09 million and $290,219.71 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

