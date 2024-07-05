V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

