V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 434.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,923 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.