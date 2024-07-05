VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 442,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $671.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.