Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.