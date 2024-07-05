VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 843,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 610,480 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.78.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 908,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,782,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.