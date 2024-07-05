Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.64

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 112850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
