Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.64

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 112850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

