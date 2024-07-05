Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $505.90

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $505.90 and last traded at $505.51, with a volume of 1257454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $504.53.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.39 and a 200-day moving average of $468.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

