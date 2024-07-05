Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

