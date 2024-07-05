Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.03

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.92, with a volume of 418442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

