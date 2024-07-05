Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

