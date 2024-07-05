Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.