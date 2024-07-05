Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.03

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 91082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 0.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 817,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ventas by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after buying an additional 328,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

