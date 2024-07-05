Veracity Capital LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $68,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,112,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,152 shares of company stock worth $131,779,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

