Veracity Capital LLC Has $433,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $206.80 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

