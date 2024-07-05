Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,437.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 93,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.