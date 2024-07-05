Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $147,246,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

