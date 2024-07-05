Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.40 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.40 million and $10.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Get Verasity alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.