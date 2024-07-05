Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,411,000 after acquiring an additional 451,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 638,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -353.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.