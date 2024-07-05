VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

