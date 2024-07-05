VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.34. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 5,307 shares.

VirnetX Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

About VirnetX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

