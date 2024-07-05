VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.34. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 5,307 shares.
VirnetX Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.08.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VirnetX
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
