Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $269.75 and last traded at $268.80. 1,775,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,793,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

