Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after purchasing an additional 423,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 951,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

