Vistry Group’s (VTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.31) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,303.28 ($16.48) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 630.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,222.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

