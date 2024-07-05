Vistry Group’s (VTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.31) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTY
Vistry Group Price Performance
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.