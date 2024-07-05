Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $85,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

