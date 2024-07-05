W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

