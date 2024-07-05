W Whitney George Sells 15,621 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1299 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

