Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 248,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

