Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.53

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 356705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.