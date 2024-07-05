Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

