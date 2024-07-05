Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $64.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

WFC stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

