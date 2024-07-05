WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average is $187.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

