Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,822 Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SMIZ stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF (SMIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund aims to generate positive risk-adjusted returns by investing in small- and mid-cap US stocks. The actively managed fund selects companies based on analyst agreement, magnitude, upside, and surprise.

