Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,100 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 54.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 312,694 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

ABR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

