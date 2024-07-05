Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

