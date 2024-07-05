Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 219,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

