Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,133.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 273,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

