Whelan Financial Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $398,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,690,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $862.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $812.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.22. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

