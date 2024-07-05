Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PTC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $9,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

