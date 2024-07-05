Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.26.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.