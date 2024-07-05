Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 118 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,168 shares of company stock worth $41,761,428 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,302.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,449.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

