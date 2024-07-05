Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,889,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

