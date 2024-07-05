Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,542 ($19.50) and last traded at GBX 1,542 ($19.50). Approximately 19,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 65,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.30).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,267.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,449.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,540.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.