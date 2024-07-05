Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Shares Up 2.9%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 164,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 270,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Worksport Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.
Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 751.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
